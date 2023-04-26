Sen. Hanger announces 1 million acres conserved since Virginia’s Land Preservation Tax Credit went into effect

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia’s Land Preservation Tax Credit (LPTC) has led to the permanent protection of over 1 million acres of land in Virginia, Senator Emmett W. Hanger, Jr. announced today in Harrisonburg at the Virginia Land and Greenways Conference sponsored by Virginia’s United Land Trusts.

This announcement comes from a press release sent out on April 26.

The land protected through this nationally acclaimed program benefits all Virginians by providing clean air and safe drinking water, increasing access to nature, and supporting job-creating industries such as agriculture and forestry.

“The land preservation tax credit was a joint effort coming out of the Commission on the Future of Virginia’s Environment,” Hanger said when announcing the milestone on Wednesday. “None of us imagined that it would be as big as it would be.”

Established in January 2000 with the unanimous and bipartisan passage of the Virginia Land Conservation Incentives Act of 1999, the LPTC is the single-largest factor in Virginia’s land conservation success, dramatically increasing the pace and scale of conservation in the Commonwealth. In the 35 years prior to the passage of the LPTC, according to Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation data, roughly 175,000 acres had been permanently protected by conservation easements in Virginia.

In the 22 years since, more than seven times that amount, totaling more than 1,275,000 acres, have been conserved statewide, making Virginia a national leader in private land conservation.

