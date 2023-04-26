Draw Your Weather
Spotswood rallies to defeat Turner Ashby 3-2

The Spotswood baseball team celebrates after coming from behind to defeat Turner Ashby 3-2 on April 25, 2023.
The Spotswood baseball team celebrates after coming from behind to defeat Turner Ashby 3-2 on April 25, 2023.(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:22 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Turner Ashby at Spotswood

PENN LAIRD, Va. (WHSV) - Nathan Leslie’s infield single capped off a 3-run bottom of the seventh inning for Spotswood as the Blazers rallied past Turner Ashby 3-2 on Tuesday night.

After Turner Ashby scored two runs in the top half of the inning to take a 2-0 lead, Spotswood answer. Back-to-back singles opened the frame, followed by a strikeout. Then a Knights’ error scored Spotswood’s first run.

After a run-scoring fielder’s choice tied the game 2-2, Leslie stepped up with a man on third and beat out an infield hit to win the game.

