Staunton High’s Cabell signs with Virginia Tech

Staunton High's Maaliah Cabell, center, poses with his family after announcing his plans to...
Staunton High's Maaliah Cabell, center, poses with his family after announcing his plans to attend Virginia Tech.(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:44 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Maaliah Cabell, the star long jumper and high jumper at Staunton High School, signed with Virginia Tech to continue his track and field career on Tuesday.

The senior has broken multiple records. Earlier this season, Cabell broke the state long jump record.

During his time at Staunton, he’s also shattered the school record in high jump, a record that had stood for more than four decades.

Cabell says Virginia Tech is the perfect fit for him.

“I like the coaching that I saw when I was at Virginia Tech,” says Cabell. “I feel like I can develop there a lot. That was my nail in the coffin to go there.”

Cabell wasn’t the only one to announce his future plans on Tuesday. His good friend, Reese Levin, also signed to play football at Shenandoah University.

