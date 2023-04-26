Staying cool

WEDNESDAY: Patchy frost to start the day. A mix of sun and clouds for the morning and cool with temperatures quickly rising into the 50s. Plenty of clouds with peeks of sun in the afternoon with a weak cold front. A very isolated shower, most stay dry. A mild day with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Mostly cloudy and cool to start the evening as temperatures fall into the 50s. Decreasing clouds throughout the evening and overnight. Chilly with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Patchy frost at typical cold spots, that’s where lows will be in the mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Some sun to start the day and cool with temperatures rising into the 40s. Mostly cloudy by the afternoon and still on the cooler side with highs in the low to mid 60s. Staying dry for the day. Cloudy and into the 50s for the evening with showers moving in with our next system. Rain turns more steady heading into the overnight. Areas of fog at times. Turning chilly with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy, fog and showers. Cool as temperatures stay in the 50s. This is the washout day with a soaking rain. Showers for the day. Staying on the cool side with highs in the mid to upper 50s and fluctuating with any pockets of heavy rain. Low visibility at times. Showers continue into the evening. A cool evening with temperatures in the 50s. Chilly overnight as showers continue with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Rainfall could top around or more than 1″. This will be a very beneficial rain considering the drought.

SATURDAY: Cloudy to start the day and cool as temperatures start in the 50s. Areas of fog and drizzle early as our system moves out. Only an isolated shower early but no washout and the rest of the day will be dry. Staying mostly cloudy for the day, some thinning of the clouds into the afternoon. Temperatures will take time to rise but eventually we should see them up into the low 60s. If we can get more sun then highs would make it into the mid 60s late day. Mostly cloudy and cool, in the 50s for the evening. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

SUNDAY: A chilly start with temperatures in the 40s and partly to mostly cloudy. Our day is highly dependent on the next front moving in. Right now the morning looks dry as highs reach the mid to upper 60s. The slower the low, the warmer the temperatures will be. Turning breezy for the afternoon. Rain at this point looks to arrive later in the afternoon and evening. However this front will not bring as much moisture as on Friday. Much less rain than on Friday. Rain will look to stick around into the overnight as lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

MONDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and chilly with temperatures in the 40s. Mostly cloudy for the day and cool, temperatures not rising much. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

