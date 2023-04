AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - VDOT says the vehicle fire has been cleared as of 5:10 p.m. on April 26.

The vehicle fire caused delays up to 4 miles at one point near MM 233 on I-81 S.

