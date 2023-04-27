Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Augusta County announces grant program for local tourism businesses

Augusta County Tourism announces the release of its 2023 tourism grant program to support and...
Augusta County Tourism announces the release of its 2023 tourism grant program to support and expand tourism efforts within Augusta County.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County is looking to expand its opportunities for tourism-related businesses. According to a press release from Augusta County Tourism, they announced the release of its 2023 tourism grant program to support and expand tourism efforts within Augusta County.

The Grant Program will fund new marketing campaigns for local events or businesses in Augusta County, as well as the expansion of tourism‐related facilities such as new venue spaces, renovations of unique destinations, and physical improvements that increase the number of visitors.  In this application process, all projects must demonstrate how they will creatively impact and increase tourism in Augusta County.

While funding is reportedly limited, marketing campaigns, focused on boosting events, fairs, festivals, or other tourism destinations through advertising, design, printing, and promotions, are eligible to apply for up to $5,000. Tourism Facility Expansion projects, which take on physical upgrades of tourist destinations, may apply for up to $10,000.

All funding proposals must be for new projects, which can include a completely new physical renovation or venue expansion aimed at increasing visitation or a new and creative marketing campaign for an existing event or business.

Tourism facility expansions must demonstrate how they will enhance visitors’ experiences, increase sales, and improve local tourist destinations.

Interested applicants have until May 19 to submit their applications. Those interested in applying for the Augusta County Tourism Grant Program may contact Augusta County Tourism staff at staff@augustaVAbusiness.com or 540‐245‐5619.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lowe's Home Improvement Store
OSHA investigating Staunton Lowe’s after employee dies
On Wednesday hundreds of students at JMU gathered on the quad to protest a speaking event being...
JMU students protest Liz Wheeler transgenderism event on campus
The story of the 1964 UFO landing, and top secret government investigation.
VIDEO: The story of the alleged 1964 Fishersville UFO landing and the chaos that ensued
General District Court in downtown Staunton.
Owner of Rask Florist in Staunton appears in Court
Investigators say the body of Oaklee Snow, a missing 1-year-old girl, was found in an abandoned...
Body of missing 1-year-old found in dresser; mother’s boyfriend charged with murder

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Much needed rain on the way
Augusta County Board of Supervisors votes no on tax rate increase
Hope Distributed, Central Valley Habitat For Humanity and Mercy House picked up the items in...
Sleep On It Harrisonburg gives 100+ mattresses to local organizations through non-profit
Sleep On It Harrisonburg gives 100+ mattresses to local organizations through non-profit
Sleep On It Harrisonburg gives 100+ mattresses to local organizations through non-profit