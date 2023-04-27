Augusta County announces grant program for local tourism businesses

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County is looking to expand its opportunities for tourism-related businesses. According to a press release from Augusta County Tourism, they announced the release of its 2023 tourism grant program to support and expand tourism efforts within Augusta County.

The Grant Program will fund new marketing campaigns for local events or businesses in Augusta County, as well as the expansion of tourism‐related facilities such as new venue spaces, renovations of unique destinations, and physical improvements that increase the number of visitors. In this application process, all projects must demonstrate how they will creatively impact and increase tourism in Augusta County.

While funding is reportedly limited, marketing campaigns, focused on boosting events, fairs, festivals, or other tourism destinations through advertising, design, printing, and promotions, are eligible to apply for up to $5,000. Tourism Facility Expansion projects, which take on physical upgrades of tourist destinations, may apply for up to $10,000.

All funding proposals must be for new projects, which can include a completely new physical renovation or venue expansion aimed at increasing visitation or a new and creative marketing campaign for an existing event or business.

Tourism facility expansions must demonstrate how they will enhance visitors’ experiences, increase sales, and improve local tourist destinations.

Interested applicants have until May 19 to submit their applications. Those interested in applying for the Augusta County Tourism Grant Program may contact Augusta County Tourism staff at staff@augustaVAbusiness.com or 540‐245‐5619.

