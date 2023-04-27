Draw Your Weather
Augusta County Government Center begins renovations

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Phase one of the renovation project at the Augusta County Government Center began construction about 3 weeks ago.

The Government center is renovating their facility by closing in the dock on the south side of their building. This area will become the new offices for the Parks and Recreation Department, according the Candy Hensley, Assistant County Administrator.

Hensley said that there will also be three activity rooms for community activity in the new Parks and Recreation office.

According to Hensley, the project will be done in three phases.

Hensley said There will be projects inside of the Government Center as well. The 911 Dispatch Center will be expanded. The Human Resources Office and the County Attorney will be moving to where the Parks and Recreation office currently is.

“The parks and recreation part is first which is slated to be done by October. and then we are going to move into the next part of it which is renovating the current parks and recreation space which is scheduled to be completed by January of 24 and then by April of 2024 we will have the ECC done.” said Hensley.

Hensley said that this project is expected to take a year and a half to finish.

“We have been in this building since the end of the 1980s and we are now outgrowing our areas and we need to expand. So this will give us some additional room for staff and will also benefit the community with the parks and recreation department moving to the dock area with the activity rooms.” said Hensley

