“He’s had a really good spring.” The one defensive lineman that impressed Curt Cignetti

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - There’s no doubt JMU defensive lineman Isaac Ukwu’s decision to transfer is a big loss for the James Madison front four. However, defensive line is an area on the JMU roster that has some depth.

One player that impressed head coach Curt Cignetti in particular during spring camp?

Jalen Green.

“He’s had a really good spring. He’s turned it up,” said Cignetti following the spring game last Saturday.

When asked what area specifically Green has improved the most, Cignetti kept it simple.

“Effort, production, and putting heat on the quarterback.”

For Green, he’s focused on making strides on the field but he’s also taken pride in becoming a leader.

“I think for me I just wanted to increase my role as a leader, vocal and by actions,” said Green. “I’m someone who blossomed late into their career. I just want to show the guys, ‘Keep your head down, stay down, and see the light at the end, develop, and get better.

Green’s leadership is expected to be relied upon even more with Ukwu’s departure.

