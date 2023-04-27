Keep an eye out for traffic delays April 29, WPD says

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department has released information about possible traffic delays because of an event taking place between Stuarts Draft and Waynesboro.

The Park to Park Half Marathon will occur on Saturday, April 29th, in Waynesboro and Augusta County. Due to the anticipated large crowd of over 400 participants, law enforcement from the Waynesboro Police Department and the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office will be positioned throughout the 13-mile race course to assist with participants and vehicle traffic at critical intersections and along the race route to help keep everyone safe for this event.

The following are the impacted areas that during the race;

In Augusta County, delays can be expected on the following roads from 7:00 a.m. - 8:30 a.m.: Lyndhurst Rd, Shalom Rd, Hall School Rd, Lipscomb Rd, China Clay Rd, Patton Farm Rd, Wayne Ave and Draft Ave.

In Waynesboro, expect delays on the following roads from 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.: Lover’s Ln, Meadowbrook Ave, Lyndhurst Rd, and Ladd Rd.

If you’d like to download the course map, visit www.runthevalley.com. For more information, call Augusta County at 540-245-5727 and Waynesboro at 540-942-6735.

