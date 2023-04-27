Local athletes compete at the City/County Outdoor Track and Field Championships

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Local high school athletes took the track at Spotswood High School for the 45th Annual City/County Outdoor Track and Field Championships. The event took place on Wednesday evening in Penn Laird.

The event kicked off in the evening with the Boys 4x400 Meter Relay. The Harrisonburg team of Matthew Rush, Nathaniel Bunn, Andrew McMichael, and CJ Hulleman took the win with a time of 8:35.61.

The Girls 100 Meter Hurdles were next, where Harrisonburg’s Mia Beauzieux pulled away with a time of 18:33. Beauziex was nearly two seconds faster than the rest of the pack.

In the Boys 110 Meter Hurdles, the Blue Streaks dominated again, with Kalaib Gebrehaimanot leading the group with a time of 15.76.

The host, Spotswood, found success in the Girls 100 Meter Dash, where basketball standout Madison Doss won the race with a time of 12.93.

In a highly contested Boys 100 Meter race, East Rockingham’s Gabriel Wylie came out with the win, posting a time of 11.43.

Full results can be found here.

