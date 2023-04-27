Draw Your Weather
Man shot near elementary school

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - One man is being treated for a gunshot wound and Roanoke Police are working to determine the circumstances.

Police responded at approximately 4:50 p.m. Thursday after a call about a man with a gunshot wound.

Police say the shooting happened in the 1700 block of Westview Avenue Southwest. Officers say the man had what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages and details about the shooting are limited.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police.

