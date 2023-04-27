Much needed rain on the way

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy in the afternoon and pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Staying dry for the day.

Cloudy and into the 50s for the evening with spotty to scattered showers moving in with our next system. A few showers into the evening with fog. Rain turns more steady heading into the overnight. Areas of fog at times. Turning chilly with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy, fog and showers. Cool as temperatures stay in the 50s. This is the washout day with a soaking rain. Heaviest rain in the morning but there will be breaks in the rain into the afternoon.

Staying on the cool side with highs in the mid to upper 50s and fluctuating with rain. On and off spotty to scattered showers into the afternoon and evening so more breaks at times.

Scattered showers continue into the evening. A cool evening with temperatures in the 50s. Chilly overnight as showers taper off with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s. Rainfall looks to be 0.75″-1.50″. This will be a very beneficial rain considering the drought.

SATURDAY: Cloudy to start the day and cool as temperatures start in the 50s. Some fog early. Staying mostly cloudy for the day and looking dry, some thinning of the clouds into the afternoon. Turning much more pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Mostly cloudy and cool, in the 50s for the evening. Overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

SUNDAY: A pleasantly cool start with temperatures in the 50s and partly to mostly cloudy. Our day is highly dependent on the next front moving in. A few showers may be possible in the morning, stay tuned. Highs reach the mid to upper 60s. The slower the low, the warmer the temperatures will be. Turning breezy for the afternoon. Rain at this point looks to arrive later in the afternoon and evening. However this front will not bring as much moisture as on Friday. Much less rain than on Friday. Rain will look to stick around into the overnight as lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

MONDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and cool with temperatures rising into the 50s. Mostly cloudy for the day and cool, temperatures not rising much. Breezy in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly to start the day with temperatures rising into the 40s. Another day with more clouds than sun. Breezy in the afternoon. Cool with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY: A chilly start with temperatures rising into the 40s. More clouds than sun for the day and cool. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Overnight lows in the mid 30s.

