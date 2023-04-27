Rite Aid pharmacy opens doors in Grottoes

GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - It was an exciting morning in Grottoes on Thursday as the town’s new Rite Aid pharmacy held its grand opening. The town has been without a pharmacy for the last year after South River Medical Clinic closed last spring.

The pharmacy hopes to provide care and form long-lasting relationships in the Grottoes community.

“Our new Rite Aid is the fourth store in a pilot program that is committed to improve pharmacy access to underserved areas. One out of ten Americans live over five miles from the nearest pharmacy,” said Betty Jean Bocchino-O’Shea, the Pharmacist at the Grottoes Rite Aid.

Bocchino-O’Shea said having quick and easy access to pharmacies is especially important to two parts of the population in particular.

“The very young and the elderly those are probably the two that will really benefit the most just being close to their pharmacist and being able to provide services in their community,” she said.

The pharmacy said it will work to improve healthcare outcomes in the community, answer all healthcare needs and questions, and provide vaccination services. Bocchino-O’Shea owned an independent pharmacy in Verona for 20 years and said she’s looking forward to getting back to small-town pharmacy work.

“I’m really excited to be back in the community pharmacy setting, in a small setting where we can really build a wonderful relationship with our patients and actually have one on ones. That is the most exciting thing for me,” she said.

