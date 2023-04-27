Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Rite Aid pharmacy opens doors in Grottoes

By Colby Johnson
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROTTOES, Va. (WHSV) - It was an exciting morning in Grottoes on Thursday as the town’s new Rite Aid pharmacy held its grand opening. The town has been without a pharmacy for the last year after South River Medical Clinic closed last spring.

The pharmacy hopes to provide care and form long-lasting relationships in the Grottoes community.

“Our new Rite Aid is the fourth store in a pilot program that is committed to improve pharmacy access to underserved areas. One out of ten Americans live over five miles from the nearest pharmacy,” said Betty Jean Bocchino-O’Shea, the Pharmacist at the Grottoes Rite Aid.

Bocchino-O’Shea said having quick and easy access to pharmacies is especially important to two parts of the population in particular.

“The very young and the elderly those are probably the two that will really benefit the most just being close to their pharmacist and being able to provide services in their community,” she said.

The pharmacy said it will work to improve healthcare outcomes in the community, answer all healthcare needs and questions, and provide vaccination services. Bocchino-O’Shea owned an independent pharmacy in Verona for 20 years and said she’s looking forward to getting back to small-town pharmacy work.

“I’m really excited to be back in the community pharmacy setting, in a small setting where we can really build a wonderful relationship with our patients and actually have one on ones. That is the most exciting thing for me,” she said.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lowe's Home Improvement Store
OSHA investigating Staunton Lowe’s after employee dies
On Wednesday hundreds of students at JMU gathered on the quad to protest a speaking event being...
JMU students protest Liz Wheeler transgenderism event on campus
The story of the 1964 UFO landing, and top secret government investigation.
VIDEO: The story of the alleged 1964 Fishersville UFO landing and the chaos that ensued
General District Court in downtown Staunton.
Owner of Rask Florist in Staunton appears in Court
Investigators say the body of Oaklee Snow, a missing 1-year-old girl, was found in an abandoned...
Body of missing 1-year-old found in dresser; mother’s boyfriend charged with murder

Latest News

WV Gov. Jim Justice announces Senate run
WV Gov. Jim Justice announces Senate run
Valley Health is partnering with Shenandoah University in Winchester for the NextGen Nurses...
Valley Health partners with Shenandoah University to address nursing shortage
Valley Health partners with Shenandoah University to address nursing shortage
Valley Health partners with Shenandoah University to address nursing shortage
Rite Aid pharmacy opens doors in Grottoes
Rite Aid pharmacy opens doors in Grottoes