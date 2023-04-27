Riverheads, Strasburg take down Harrisonburg baseball, softball teams

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Riverheads showed they have a flare for the dramatic earlier this week. After a walk-off win against Staunton on April 24, the Gladiators proved that even when they’re down, they’re not out.

They found themselves in a similar situation against Harrisonburg on Wednesday night. Trailing 5-2 in the fourth, Riverheads scored three runs to tie the game 5-5.

After Harrisonburg took a 6-5 lead in the bottom of the seventh, Riverheads retook the lead in the top half of the inning to go on and win 8-7.

Strasburg 8, Harrisonburg 1

Kiersten Wiseley was strong in the circle for the Rams and kept the Blue Streaks offense quiet. She also came up with an RBI double in the sixth inning.

