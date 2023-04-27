Sleep On It Harrisonburg gives 100+ mattresses to local organizations through non-profit

Draw Your Weather
By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Sleep On It Harrisonburg gave away more than 100 new mattresses and platform frames to local organizations to help Valley families.

This was made possible through the ‘Dreams 4 All’ non-profit.

”What the non-profit is all about is donating mattresses to those in need to get a better night’s sleep. Your quality of life depends on better sleep and when you sleep better you live better,” Sandon Knicely, owner of Sleep On It Harrisonburg said.

He said Dreams 4 All is currently located in five states.

Hope Distributed, Central Valley Habitat For Humanity and Mercy House picked up the items in bulk Wednesday afternoon.

“All three of these non-profits locally here we’ve partnered with Sleep On It and the Dreams 4 All to provide mattresses and platform frames that are brand new to those that need better sleep,” Knicely said.

Knicely said this wouldn’t have been possible without the help of the community to gather, distribute and deliver the mattresses.

Chad Branson with Old Dominion Realty, Rodney Eagle of Eagle Carpet and Jeff Robb of Lee and Associates assisted Sleep On It Harrisonburg in making the mattress giveaway possible.

They were able to borrow a warehouse from Red Oak LLC to use as a distribution center for the large palettes of mattresses and frames.

“This has been a big joy for us at Sleep On It to give back to the community,” Knicely said.

Knicely said if you or someone you know are in need of a new mattress you can reach out to Hope Distributed, Mercy House or Central Valley Habitat For Humanity.

Mercy House, Hope Distributed and Central Valley Habitat For Humanity said they were grateful to Knicely and Sleep On It Harrisonburg for donating so they can further help those in need.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

