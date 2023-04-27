Student fighting for life after shooting near George Wythe

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department says two juvenile males were shot on Thursday afternoon near George Wythe High School.

Police believe the shooting took place in a wooded area near the school’s parking lot and that the victims are students at George Wythe.

One of the victims was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The second victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and took himself to the hospital, Interim Police Chief Rick Edwards said at a news conference.

FULL PRESS CONFERENCE:

Officials hold a news conference after two juveniles were shot near George Wythe High School on Thursday, April 27.

Edwards says the call came in for the shooting at 12:02 p.m. Within one minute, an officer arrived. Three minutes later, the first victim was found.

“We’re trying to get to the bottom of what happened today,” Edwards said.

Autoplay Caption

The school was put on lockdown after the shooting. All after-school activities are also canceled.

Richmond Public Schools released two statements:

URGENT: Dear George Wythe Families, we are sending this message to make you aware that George Wythe HS is under lock and teach due to a shooting in the parking lot. The Richmond Police Department is on scene and is actively investigating the situation. Please remember that during a lock and teach, campus movement is restricted and no one will be allowed enter or depart the school until the situation is resolved. Please know the safety of our students and staff is our top priority, and we will share further updates today.

URGENT: Dear George Wythe Families, this is an update to inform you that GWHS will remain on lock and teach for the remainder of the day as the Richmond Police Department continues their investigation. Student dismissal will be at our regularly scheduled time of 4:00pm. Please note that the Crutchfield side of the school is not accessible and any student pick up will take place in the Midlothian side’s parking lot.

There’s currently no information on any suspects.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.