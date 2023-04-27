Draw Your Weather
Three Rivers Avian Center rescues four baby screech owls

The orphaned owls are receiving care and rehabilitation in their new, temporary home
By Clayton McChesney
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
SUMMERS COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -Three Rivers Avian Center in Summers County, West Virginia recently received four baby screech owls into their care. The owls were discovered near Mercer County. The tree where they made their home was felled, which resulted in the baby owls being orphaned. However, thanks to the quick actions of their rescuers, they were able to be placed into the care of the center.

Wendy Perrone, Executive Director, Three Rivers Avian Center: “...The parent bird that was with them was killed as the tree fell... but the babies survived, and they were gathered up immediately by the guys that were there, and they got them to us within a couple hours, a few hours of being found. So, we’ve been working with them. They’re doing really well. We’re very encouraged.”

The baby owls will get a new parent in the form of another screech owl patient in the center’s care who will teach them to hunt. Perrone adds, if you find baby owls in need of care, don’t try to raise them yourself. She says to contact 911 to connect the birds with the nearest wildlife care providers.

