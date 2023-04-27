Valley Health partners with Shenandoah University to address nursing shortage

WINCHESTER, Va. (WHSV) - Valley Health is partnering with Shenandoah University in Winchester for the NextGen Nurses program. The collaboration will provide better training for nursing students at Shenandoah by connecting with experienced nurses and providing clinical experiences with the Valley Health System.

“The idea is that we’re facilitating a regional workforce through this collaboration and many of our students do choose to work within Winchester Medical Center and within Valley Health’s system,” said Lisa Levinson, Acting Dean of Nursing at Shenandoah University.

As part of the NextGen Nurses program, Valley Health is hiring retired or semi-retired nurses to be trained as preceptors at Shenandoah University.

“Our nursing faculty are developing educational models that are designed to quickly onboard those nurses to become clinical preceptors,” said Levinson. “We have developed these scalable modules that relate to educational principals and to the critical thinking that nurses need when they enter the workforce.”

Once they’ve been trained the preceptors will then provide training and clinical experiences for nursing students.

“Having these dedicated preceptors not only does it help the front line team that’s here not to feel overwhelmed with also the burden of training more nurses but it also helped those that are being trained to have that dedicated support,” said Theresa Trivette, Valley Health’s System Chief Nurse Executive.

The program is partially funded through a Go Virginia grant which has allowed Shenandoah to expand its nursing simulation-based education in addition to students training under preceptors.

“This a great way for our students to achieve those required clinical hours in a high-quality safe environment. We’re attempting to hopefully achieve up to 25 percent of those required clinical hours through simulation-based education,” said Levinson.

While the simulation-based training is a big help to the program Valley Health said that the work of the nurse preceptors to help students will be the key to the program’s success.

“What we’ve heard a lot, especially during COVID is they’ve had limited exposure to real patient care during the pandemic, they’ve had really limited exposure to what life is really like as a nurse,” said Trivette. “Translating those tasks and skills to a more holistic approach to caring for patients. You really need that clinical immersion that really helps to bridge that knowledge to transition.”

The hope is that the program will help fast-track nursing students to graduation and create a pipeline into the Valley Health System to help address its nursing shortage.

“We’re looking at needing about 200 more nurses in the next two years to really begin to bridge that delta that we experienced during COVID and we’re certainly well on our way. We’re beginning to see more nurses wanting to choose our profession again which is nice,” said Trivette.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.