Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

WV Gov. Jim Justice announces Senate run

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice officially announces he is running for the U.S. Senate.
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice officially announces he is running for the U.S. Senate.(Gov. Jim Justice's Communication Office)
By Jacob Fife
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WHSV) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced that he is running for the U.S. Senate today.

“I’m officially announcing my candidacy for United States Senate. I’m a patriot and a conservative, and I firmly believe America is the greatest country on Earth and we’re all blessed to live here. If the great people of West Virginia elect me, I will work every day to put America and West Virginia first,” said Governor Justice.

Justice said that as U.S. Senator, he would work to reverse the Biden Administration’s policies that he says are hurting West Virginia families.

“It would be my absolute highest honor to continue serving West Virginians in the United States Senate. I will work every day to make all of you proud,” concluded Justice.

You can read his full announcement and learn more on his website.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lowe's Home Improvement Store
OSHA investigating Staunton Lowe’s after employee dies
On Wednesday hundreds of students at JMU gathered on the quad to protest a speaking event being...
JMU students protest Liz Wheeler transgenderism event on campus
The story of the 1964 UFO landing, and top secret government investigation.
VIDEO: The story of the alleged 1964 Fishersville UFO landing and the chaos that ensued
General District Court in downtown Staunton.
Owner of Rask Florist in Staunton appears in Court
Investigators say the body of Oaklee Snow, a missing 1-year-old girl, was found in an abandoned...
Body of missing 1-year-old found in dresser; mother’s boyfriend charged with murder

Latest News

WV Gov. Jim Justice announces Senate run
WV Gov. Jim Justice announces Senate run
Valley Health is partnering with Shenandoah University in Winchester for the NextGen Nurses...
Valley Health partners with Shenandoah University to address nursing shortage
Valley Health partners with Shenandoah University to address nursing shortage
Valley Health partners with Shenandoah University to address nursing shortage
It was an exciting morning in Grottoes on Thursday as the town’s new Rite Aid pharmacy held its...
Rite Aid pharmacy opens doors in Grottoes
Rite Aid pharmacy opens doors in Grottoes
Rite Aid pharmacy opens doors in Grottoes