WV Gov. Jim Justice announces Senate run

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WHSV) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced that he is running for the U.S. Senate today.

“I’m officially announcing my candidacy for United States Senate. I’m a patriot and a conservative, and I firmly believe America is the greatest country on Earth and we’re all blessed to live here. If the great people of West Virginia elect me, I will work every day to put America and West Virginia first,” said Governor Justice.

Justice said that as U.S. Senator, he would work to reverse the Biden Administration’s policies that he says are hurting West Virginia families.

“It would be my absolute highest honor to continue serving West Virginians in the United States Senate. I will work every day to make all of you proud,” concluded Justice.

You can read his full announcement and learn more on his website.

