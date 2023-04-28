Augusta County Board of Supervisors removes body and dash cams from budget

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Board of Supervisors voted against the advertised budget, which included funding for body and dash cameras for the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

Five board members voted in favor of the original balanced budget and against the advertised budget. Two board members voted in favor of the advertised budget and against the original budget.

The board also voted against the one cent tax increase.

Jeff Slaven, Vice Chair of the Board of Supervisors, said ”I felt like that trying to do a tax increase on real estate when we are in the midst of a re-assessment was a little premature. We had a balanced budget, we could get by this year. Until we get our assessments in and actually see what the value of the properties are for the residents of the county before we start adjusting the tax rates on them.”

Slaven said that there are other projects that need to be tended to before they could fund the body and dash board cameras.

Butch Wells, Augusta County Board of Supervisors, said “We are incurring a significant amount of expenses and we got to be cautious about how we are going to fund these down to road.”

Wells said that while he supports the body and dash cameras, there are other financial needs that need to take precedence.

“The thing that is being talked about right now is the initial cost to get us started but in four or five years when we have to renew that will be another significant increase I would expect” said Wells.

Scott Seaton, Augusta County Board of Supervisors, who voted in favor of the body and dash cameras, said, ”I think these cameras are important for our deputies to have to protect them and if there are some bad ones to show what the bad ones are and help them to be educated and trained properly it’s just a real shame to me.”

Seaton said that a majority of the public is in favor of body and dash cameras.

Seaton at the meeting Wednesday said “We had a poll of 801 individuals on the internet that returned 90% favorable for cameras and those who wanted to pay for it 80%.”

“They protect our officers and they protect the public, and it will eventually save time because it is real easy to go back and look at footage from a incident to see the facts.” said Pam Carter, Augusta County board of supervisor.

Jennifer Whetzel, Deputy County Administrator, said that the budget will be in effect on July 1.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.