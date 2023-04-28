Draw Your Weather
‘The Book Lady’ hits milestone in journey to donate one million books

The Book Lady
The Book Lady(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville local known as The Book Lady is about to hit a big milestone in her one-million-book mission.

Jennifer Williams started on her journey to give away 1 million books to children in 2017. Saturday, she will have donated 36,500 books in the past 365 days. That milestone took her three years to reach when she first started.

So far, she has given 125,600 books to kids all over the county.

Her next goal is to donate 150,000 books by the end of this year.

“I feel like that’s going to take a lot of work, but that doesn’t mean it can’t happen,” said Jennifer Williams, The Book Lady. “Never say never. I never dreamed half of the things that have happened in the last six years. So, I’m going to try. I’m going to keep trying.”

To help Williams reach her goal, visit her Facebook page or her Gofundme account.

