Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

East Rockingham gets redemption over Broadway, Fort Defiance baseball, softball defeat Buffalo Gap

Fort Defiance's Isaac Marshall waits in the on-deck circle during a baseball game against...
Fort Defiance's Isaac Marshall waits in the on-deck circle during a baseball game against Buffalo Gap on April 27, 2023.(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) - East Rockingham improved to 13-1 and redeemed an earlier season loss to Broadway on Thursday night, defeating the Gobblers 7-5.

Broadway led 5-2 through three innings but East Rockingham rallied for five unanswered runs.

Meanwhile, the Fort Defiance baseball and softball teams were each victorious over Buffalo Gap. The baseball team won 10-0 in six innings while the softball team won 4-2.

For additional high school baseball scores, click here.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday hundreds of students at JMU gathered on the quad to protest a speaking event being...
JMU students protest Liz Wheeler transgenderism event on campus
General District Court in downtown Staunton.
Owner of Rask Florist in Staunton appears in Court
Lowe's Home Improvement Store
OSHA investigating Staunton Lowe’s after employee dies
Devin Simpson was placed on life support at the hospital after he was beaten while trying to...
Man on life support after being beaten unconscious, family says
The story of the 1964 UFO landing, and top secret government investigation.
VIDEO: The story of the alleged 1964 Fishersville UFO landing and the chaos that ensued

Latest News

Aden Slack will be heading to Marshall for track and field.
Riverheads student-athletes ink commitments on Signing Day
JMU football will have to wait one more years before becoming bowl eligible.
NCAA denies JMU Football’s waiver to become bowl eligible, sources say
James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti speaks to his team following the 2023 spring game on...
“He’s had a really good spring.” The one defensive lineman that impressed Curt Cignetti
Riverheads head coach Rodney Painter claps while in the third-base coaching box during a high...
Riverheads, Strasburg take down Harrisonburg baseball, softball teams