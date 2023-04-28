East Rockingham gets redemption over Broadway, Fort Defiance baseball, softball defeat Buffalo Gap

(WHSV) - East Rockingham improved to 13-1 and redeemed an earlier season loss to Broadway on Thursday night, defeating the Gobblers 7-5.

Broadway led 5-2 through three innings but East Rockingham rallied for five unanswered runs.

Meanwhile, the Fort Defiance baseball and softball teams were each victorious over Buffalo Gap. The baseball team won 10-0 in six innings while the softball team won 4-2.

For additional high school baseball scores, click here.

