Farmers welcoming much needed rain on the way

By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Our area continues to deal with a minor to moderate drought but some welcoming rain for farmers is on the way. The area has seen rainfall below average by 4 to 5 inches so far since the beginning of 2023.

Our area has seen rainfall 4-5 inches below average since the beginning of 2023.
Our area has seen rainfall 4-5 inches below average since the beginning of 2023.(NWS)

Lynne Hess, co-owner of Back Home On The Farm, said the lack of moisture in the ground is starting to really concern her.

“We need a good, long soaking rain. Some of the crops that we have been growing now like hay and farmers that are putting out corn at this point in time need moisture in their fields to keep these crops going on,” said Hess.

Not only do farmers need the rain, but gardeners also do too. People that have already started gardening need a boost to start up their plants.

“The soil is just extremely dry and gardeners have the ability to just go in and keep watering but there’s nothing that beats a good soaking rain if it comes down from the sky,” Hess said.

This upcoming rain will help, but a rainier weather pattern would be best. Hess said the soil ideally needs about an inch of rain a week.

