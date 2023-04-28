Former police chief found guilty on child sex trafficking charges

Draw Your Weather
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A former employee of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department and the former Chief of Police for the Gauley Bridge Police Department was found guilty Friday on sex trafficking charges.

According Acting United States Attorney, Larry Allen Clay, Jr., 59, was found guilty on two counts of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of a minor via coercion and two counts of obstruction of justice.

According to a criminal complaint, on two separate occasions in June 2020, Clay, who, at the time, was an employee of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department and the Chief of Police for the Gauley Bridge Police Department, paid $50 to Kristen Naylor-Legg to have sex with a 17-year-old girl.

Clay is accused of committing both acts while in uniform.

Officials say if convicted, Clay faces 15 years to life in prison.

Clay is set to be sentenced July 20, 2023 at 10 a.m.

