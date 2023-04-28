Draw Your Weather
HPD Citizens Police Academy interest extends to younger participants

By Cora Dickey
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department is wrapping up this year’s citizen police academy. Organizers said great ideas were shared during the Tuesday training sessions about crime scenes, evidence collection, and case-solving.

The sessions in the academy help people have better insight into what law enforcement in the Friendly City is all about. The goal is to help bridge the communication divide between the police force and the residents.

The academy opens the floor for participants of different backgrounds to ask questions and learn more about police protocols, training, and more. HPD was proud to see some younger people participating in the academy this year.

“We had three students from our local high school. It’s fantastic to see someone that young to be that focused and you already be thinking about ' Hey, this is where I’m going with my career’ and to be dedicated to the entire 10-week process,” Sgt. John Hancock said.

This was the 28th year of the annual resource and those involved say the 2023 citizens police academy, was a great success. Sergeant John Hancock says the wide variety of backgrounds is beneficial for more people to participate in the future.

