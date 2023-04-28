Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Lawmakers join Urkaine’s fmr. President to rally Americans to support the Ukraine war

They gathered outside the U.S. Capitol as part of the Ukraine Action Summit.
By Jamie Bittner
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Outside the U.S. Capitol, lawmakers stood side-by-side with former Ukrainian President Viktor Yushchenko as they warned Americans that Russian President Vladimir Putin is power hungry. They believe a Ukrainian victory over Russia in the war is the best weapon against a possible large-scale global conflict.

“The man has this great desire to put together the Soviet Union again, to have his power and have his place written in history. That’s what he wants,” said Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.).

The rally came the same week the American Coalition for Ukraine lobbied lawmakers for more support on Capitol Hill. The Ukraine Action Summit drew 320 advocates from across the country. They want lawmakers to pass a bill to recognize Russia’s invasion of Ukraine as genocide.

Lawmakers told the advocates that they need to lobby the American people too.

“Do not assume that the American people understand what is really at stake with the Russian tyranny. They have never had to fight it,” said Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio).

Former Ukrainian President Yushchenko said, “it’s a very simple story. Putin wants to get us all killed and we want to live.” He added Putin a facist.

Rep. Joe Wilson (R-S.C.) promised the crowd that lawmakers won’t waiver on their support of Ukraine.

“He [Putin] has brought Republicans and Democrats together. And the consequence of that is the American people are united,” said Wilson.

The United States has spent more than $35 billion dollars to support Ukraine, since the Russian invasion in 2022. According to a tally by the Council on Foreign Relations, total American support has topped $75 billion.

This month, discovery of highly classified military documents uploaded to social media by a U.S. airman prompted questions about America’s support for Ukraine.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday hundreds of students at JMU gathered on the quad to protest a speaking event being...
JMU students protest Liz Wheeler transgenderism event on campus
General District Court in downtown Staunton.
Owner of Rask Florist in Staunton appears in Court
The story of the 1964 UFO landing, and top secret government investigation.
VIDEO: The story of the alleged 1964 Fishersville UFO landing and the chaos that ensued
Devin Simpson was placed on life support at the hospital after he was beaten while trying to...
Man on life support after being beaten unconscious, family says
6-year-old Bella Fontenelle
Harahan woman accused of murdering 6-year-old girl, leaving her in bucket on mother’s lawn

Latest News

State Rep. Zooey Zephyr, D-Missoula, alone on the house floor stands in protest as...
Montana latest to ban gender-affirming care for trans minors
HPD Citizens Police Academy interest extends to younger participants
HPD Citizens Police Academy interest extends to younger participants
Sheriff Hutcheson said the effort is an ongoing thing something we're not going to let up on...
RCSO not giving up on Redpoint Harrisonburg double homicide investigation
RCSO not giving up on Redpoint Harrisonburg double homicide investigation
RCSO not giving up on Redpoint Harrisonburg double homicide investigation
Open Doors low barrier shelter in Harrisonburg concluded its thermal shelter season earlier...
Open Doors set to launch summer programs after busiest thermal shelter season ever