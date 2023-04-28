Draw Your Weather
Man receives 43-year prison sentence for raping underage girl

By Eric Fossell
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man was sentenced to 43 years in prison for raping an underage girl a number of times, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert J. Nickell, 50, formerly of Jackson, was found guilty on Thursday by a jury of three counts of first-degree rape, sexual battery, and gross sexual imposition. The trial started Monday in Jackson County Common Pleas Court.

According to a release, the sexual abuse happened “over several years.”

Investigators say Nickell, who took the stand in his own defense, must register as a sex offender for life. He will not be eligible for early release from prison.

According to the release, Nickell will be transferred to a State Penal Institution to begin his maximum prison term.

