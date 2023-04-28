Open Doors set to launch summer programs after busiest thermal shelter season ever

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Open Doors low barrier shelter in Harrisonburg finished its thermal shelter season earlier this month. According to its thermal season report the 2022-23 season was the biggest in Open Doors’ history.

“We had a few bumps in the road at the beginning with planning, transportation, and so forth but those things worked out very well. This season has been remarked as our most successful in program history,” said Open Doors Executive Director Nate Riddle.

From Nov. to April the shelter housed 172 different guests at 12 different churches around the area. Now it is gearing up to kick off its summer services, some of which will be overseen by Shilpa Rajbahak, the organization’s first ever resource coordinator.

“Our resource coordinator will be at three different locations each week to continue providing resource navigation and services for our guests and individuals experiencing homelessness. We’ll also be having a resource tent at the county (Rockingham) building each Sunday from 4 to 6,” said Riddle.

At the resource tent Open Doors will provide individuals experiencing homelessness with a meal and case management. It will also work with its partners to continue helping its guests find homes.

“We housed 27 individuals this season in partnership with those vital partners. So we’ve seen great success, when we have the year round shelter I think that number will only increase. When we have them in the shelter we can work with them in a stable environment,” said Riddle.

The target for the completion of Harrisonburg’s first permanent homeless shelter is November of this year but construction has yet to begin.

“If it’s prepared, November 2023 we’ll be excited to open up then but we’re also always making contingency plans just in case there are construction delays which we know are common these days with supply chain issues. So we’ll be contacting our faith partners again and penciling them in, we may need to come back and do a thermal model,” said Riddle.

The City of Harrisonburg said it is working to finalize the shelter’s construction timeline and will have an update for its community partners within the next week. As construction of the shelter grows closer Riddle said that the need for it remains great.

“The level of need persists and with the economic landscape and the many challenges that folks are experiencing today it’s not going anywhere. So we’re longing for the day that we can provide continuous shelter of course and that we can really meet the community where they’re at,” he said.

Open Doors is also partnering with Asbury United Methodist Church in Harrisonburg to continue hosting the Suitcase Clinic every Thursday evening which provides healthcare to people experiencing homelessness.

You can find Open Doors’ full thermal season report here.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.