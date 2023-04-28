Page County asking public input on potential community center

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Page County’s Recreation Department is seeking input from the public to hear what county residents would like to see in a potential county community center. For the last several months the county has discussed building a community center across from the Page County Technical Center.

“We’re still brainstorming, seeing if it’s something that is possible. My goal for it is if it’s something that we can bring a quality of life improvement to the community and it’s feasible that’s what I want to do. So we’re still looking at it,” said Page County Recreation Program Coordinator Andrew Good.

The county has created an online survey to gather feedback from residents.

“A lot of the questions focus around is this important to them? Is this something they would want to see? And then a lot of the questions are looking at things they would want to have in the center, programs they would want to see,” said Good.

So far around 200 people have taken the survey and the biggest wants are for basketball and volleyball courts as well as after school programs. Another idea that has been recommended is the addition of a tumble room for toddlers. Good said the community center could also have non-recreation related benefits.

“Having like a community space is one of the reasons why it is a community center because we don’t have a big place in the community. If there was to be a big meeting with 500 heads we don’t have a space for that and I think that’s something this could provide,” he said.

As the county works through the brainstorming process Good said that a major factor is determining what the cost of a center would be.

“My goal is for it to not be a burden on the community but something that can mostly self sustain itself so that we’re not raising taxes or anything like that. So the next plan is to decide whether it’s feasible,” said Good.

Because of the desire for an affordable and self sustaining community center Good said the idea for adding a pool in the center was scrapped fairly early on.

“If the goal for this center is for it to pay for itself, a pool is a big drain on finances and it doesn’t get the money back. Also just the room, where we’re thinking about putting it there’s not much room there,” he said.

The overall goal of the community center would be to improve quality of life and youth recreation in the county.

“It’s something that for youth in our programs and even the rest of our citizens, just being able to offer more. I mean we had to use three or four different gyms all around the county to run basketball, it’d be nice to have one centralized location and a better facility,” said Good.

After gathering public feedback and determining the feasibility of a community center Good said that the next steps would be to figure out the scope of the project and what construction costs would be.

Page County residents can take the online survey and give their input here.

