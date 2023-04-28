Police respond to stabbing in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Charlottesville Police Department says they responded to a reported stabbing early Friday morning.

According to the CPD, on April 28, at around 3:00 a.m., officers responded to a reported stabbing at the Dairy Market located on 946 Grady Ave.

When officers arrived the CPD says they made contact with 2 men who had sustained stab wounds. They say they found the incident allegedly happened after a minor traffic accident.

The 2 men were transported to the UVA Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. The incident reportedly happened outside of the Dairy Market in the parking lot.

This is an ongoing investigation; detectives are currently following up on possible video and witness statements.

Press Release:



CPD Responds to Stabbing at Dairy Markethttps://t.co/EpzATJnuUU pic.twitter.com/e84kl62y6v — Charlottesville Police Department (@cvillepolice) April 28, 2023

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.