Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Police respond to stabbing in Charlottesville

Charlottesville police (FILE)
Charlottesville police (FILE)
By Jacob Fife
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - The Charlottesville Police Department says they responded to a reported stabbing early Friday morning.

According to the CPD, on April 28, at around 3:00 a.m., officers responded to a reported stabbing at the Dairy Market located on 946 Grady Ave.

When officers arrived the CPD says they made contact with 2 men who had sustained stab wounds. They say they found the incident allegedly happened after a minor traffic accident.

The 2 men were transported to the UVA Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. The incident reportedly happened outside of the Dairy Market in the parking lot.

This is an ongoing investigation; detectives are currently following up on possible video and witness statements.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday hundreds of students at JMU gathered on the quad to protest a speaking event being...
JMU students protest Liz Wheeler transgenderism event on campus
General District Court in downtown Staunton.
Owner of Rask Florist in Staunton appears in Court
Devin Simpson was placed on life support at the hospital after he was beaten while trying to...
Man on life support after being beaten unconscious, family says
6-year-old Bella Fontenelle
Harahan woman accused of murdering 6-year-old girl, leaving her in bucket on mother’s lawn
The story of the 1964 UFO landing, and top secret government investigation.
VIDEO: The story of the alleged 1964 Fishersville UFO landing and the chaos that ensued

Latest News

Air3 clouds over New Market
Air3 clouds over New Market
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Rainy end to the week
Staunton City Council settles on debated tax rate
Shenandoah County School Board makes final vote on budget after county budget confusion