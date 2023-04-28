Draw Your Weather
RCSO not giving up on Redpoint Harrisonburg double homicide investigation

By Cora Dickey
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The double homicide at Redpoint Harrisonburg is still under investigation.

The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office is working with different agencies for progress and direction.

“We’re working now in conjunction with a number of different agencies and trying to kind of put all the information organized and put together— especially the Commonwealth Attorney’s office. We’re working to try to put together all the detail and information of this case together and ultimately will lead to the prosecution of it,” Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said.

The efforts to get answers have been relentless since the beginning, and investigating officers have already done more than 100 interviews, believing there is more to do.

Information is crucial to the investigation. The biggest help now is for everyone who saw something to speak up.

“A lot of times, people, I think, have the natural, maybe hesitancy to do that because they might feel it’s not important or they’re just may be reluctant in some other way to do so; but we encourage people and remind them it may seem like it’s not important but it could be vital,” Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said.

A team of 12 has been on the case every day for the last two weeks. Their commitment is motivated by the families who lost their loved ones to violence.

“We’re not gonna stop until we are successful in this matter and, just keeping that in mind, these families are grieving and they’re mourning, and we need to do whatever we can do to bring this matter to justice that it deserves,” Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said,” Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said.

The information and evidence are from what they gathered from the scene and interviews. RCSO shared they are taking all tips because they can lead to solving this crime once and for all.

What authorities understand is that the homicide stemmed from an incident at a party. The current phase is laying out the information they have to prepare for the next step — organizing the to-do list.

Sheriff Hutcheson said the effort is an ongoing thing something RCSO is not going to let up on until we have a successful arrest and prosecution.

