Riverheads student-athletes ink commitments on Signing Day

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - This week, Riverheads student-athletes signed National Letters of Intent with top college programs, including two Division I schools.

Track and field standout Aden Slack will be heading to Marshall in the fall. His grandfather was a football player for the Thundering Herd. His cousin, a former basketball player at Marshall, holds the NCAA record for highest single-season rebound average when he grabbed 25.6 rebounds per game in 1954–55.

“School comes first, then sports follow,” said Slack. “I have responsibility to always focus on grades first because it’s better to be a student-athlete than an athlete-student.”

Riverheads wrestler and football star Luke Bryant will be heading to Virginia Military Institute... and will be continuing his athletic career on the mat.

“When you make a mistake in football, your teammates back you up,” said Bryant. “But in wrestling, nothing is given. You have to work hard on the mat, you can’t take days off or miss practices. You have to work for what you earn.”

A number of other Riverheads student-athletes signed with college teams to continue their academic and athletic careers at the next level. The full list is below:

Aden Slack - Marshall

Luke Bryant - VMI

Cody Cash - Bluefield

Ysabel Fernandez - Mary Baldwin

Destiny Good - Emory & Henry

Caleb Ramsey - Penn College of Tech

Summer Wallace - Bridgewater

