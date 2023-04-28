Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Senator Kaine leading legislative push for cheaper child care

The Child Care for Working Families Act would lower child care costs for families and also raise wages for child care providers.
By Madison McNamee
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia Senator Tim Kaine pushing a new plan for cheaper child care to help working parents.

The Child Care for Working Families Act would lower child care costs for families and also raise wages for child care providers.

Kaine says this bill has an economic layer to it too, as he thinks more people would be willing to go back to work if they could afford child care.

“We would guarantee that no family would pay more than 7% of its income for childcare. And so if you if you get childcare, and it costs more than that, we would cover that difference so that no one would have to pay more than 7%, and that would be a huge benefit,” he said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Wednesday hundreds of students at JMU gathered on the quad to protest a speaking event being...
JMU students protest Liz Wheeler transgenderism event on campus
General District Court in downtown Staunton.
Owner of Rask Florist in Staunton appears in Court
The story of the 1964 UFO landing, and top secret government investigation.
VIDEO: The story of the alleged 1964 Fishersville UFO landing and the chaos that ensued
Devin Simpson was placed on life support at the hospital after he was beaten while trying to...
Man on life support after being beaten unconscious, family says
6-year-old Bella Fontenelle
Harahan woman accused of murdering 6-year-old girl, leaving her in bucket on mother’s lawn

Latest News

Augusta County Board of Supervisors removes body and dash cams from budget
Augusta County Board of Supervisors removes body and dash cams from budget
HPD Citizens Police Academy interest extends to younger participants
HPD Citizens Police Academy interest extends to younger participants
Sheriff Hutcheson said the effort is an ongoing thing something we're not going to let up on...
RCSO not giving up on Redpoint Harrisonburg double homicide investigation
RCSO not giving up on Redpoint Harrisonburg double homicide investigation
RCSO not giving up on Redpoint Harrisonburg double homicide investigation
Open Doors low barrier shelter in Harrisonburg concluded its thermal shelter season earlier...
Open Doors set to launch summer programs after busiest thermal shelter season ever