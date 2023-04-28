Draw Your Weather
Shenandoah County School Board makes final vote on budget after county budget confusion

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Earlier this month, the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors approved its budget.

This included pulling more than $600,000 from the unassigned balance funds to go toward the school board’s budget, for what was called at the Board of Supervisors meeting a “missed step balance.”

However, this raised questions for some Board of Supervisors and School Board members.

Brandi Rutz with the Shenandoah County School Board told WHSV after the vote there was never a missed step.

Supervisor Brad Pollack was the one no vote to approve the budget because of this sudden increase.

At the Board of Supervisors meeting on April 18, Pollack said he felt this was pulling a fast one on taxpayers.

On Thursday, the Shenandoah County School Board met to discuss what happened and make any final changes to its budget.

School Board Chair Marty Helsley started the meeting by stating initially the Board of Supervisors was only giving the School Board $213,000 more in the budget.

He said he reached out to the board saying it was too low, but never asked for any additional steps.

After back and forth discussion it was a choice between a 5% increase and an added step for the school board or a flat 6% increase.

”We voted 4 to 2 that night on 6% and we were given something differently back but I believe that because what we agreed to was 6% I think that’s how we should move forward,” Kyle Gutshall, member of the Shenandoah County School Board said.

The board voted unanimously to approve the 6% increase within its 2024 budget.

