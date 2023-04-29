70 eighth graders volunteer their Saturday to get ready for SOL’s

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Thomas Harrison Middle School (THMS) has launched a three-part series, Save the Saturdays, to make extra instruction of core subjects more interactive .

Save the Saturdays had 70 students like Nayeli Vazquez sign up and show up to learn, not as an obligation or to get extra credit in a class.

“I wanted to come today because I knew it was gonna help me in the SOL’s. The games helped me because it’s fun and it has information that I can use on the test which makes it easier,” Eighth-Grader Nayeli Vazquez said.

Save the Saturdays was created by a few teachers to make up for when learning was not in person. The lessons feature material that will be on the Standards of Learning (SOL) End-of-Course tests, which measure how well students mastered specific skills for their grade level.

THMS’ principal said Saturdays’ turnout spoke volumes about the students’ character and how everyone involved cared for education.

“I have teachers that are willing to give up their time to provide this opportunity. Is this an amazing thing; and our students are here. They have smiles on their faces. They’re really engaged. You can’t ask for more,” THMS Principal Don Vale said.

Save the Saturdays include four stations and meals, along with opportunities for social and emotional learning. The remaining two sessions will focus on math and science.

Students who attended hope more sessions happen in the future.

