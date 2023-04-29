Draw Your Weather
“It can happen to you,” annual event brings awareness for missing children
By Jennifer Blake
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Saturday, the 6th annual Bring Our Missing Children Back Home event was held at the Abner Clay Park to raise awareness for missing children.

This event started a year after a local woman, 21 year old Keeshae Jacobs, went missing in 2016.

“This has no name it has no gender it has no race, I mean it’s not even about what you look like, it’s not about what you wear. It can happen to you, the rich, the poor, middle class, it can happen to anybody,” said Elfreda Tyler-Anderson, Jacobs’ aunt.

At the event, there was fingerprinting and a bounce house for the kids, free popcorn, hot dogs and other food. People got the chance to talk to local law enforcement and learn about available resources, like the Victims Witness Services.

“We have to keep their names out there and hopefully, at some point, there’s a resolution,” said Tammy Jones, with the Victims Witness Services through the Commonwealths Attorney’s Office.

A resolution for families but this event more than that. It’s a way to educate the community in hopes of preventing a tragedy.

Tyler-Anderson said it’s important to be aware of everybody in your life, even your inner circle. She said her niece trusted the person she was last seen with.

“We need to watch the layers of our inner circle and the inner circle’s circle. Obviously she went to see him so she knew who he was,” explained Tyler-Anderson.

This annual gathering is an example of how one missing person can affect a large community.

“The families who have loved ones who have no idea where they are so you know it brings hope,” said Tyler-Anderson.

A list of missing people in Richmond can be found here.

