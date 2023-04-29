JMU baseball falls to Appalachian State 10-6

BOONE, N.C. (WHSV) - Appalachian State used a four-run third inning to jump on James Madison early and the Dukes could not fully recover. The Mountaineers took game one of the three game series 10-6 on Friday night.

Appalachian State’s Golston Gillespie went 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs, which included a 436-foot 2-run home run in the third inning. Andrew Terrell also did damage for the Mountaineers, going 3 for 5 with 2 RBIs.

Kyle Novak was a bright spot for James Madison, going 4 for 4.

The series resumes Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m.

