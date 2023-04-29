JMU seniors Shifflett, Hook to be honored prior to Saturday’s doubleheader

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The last regular season homestand for the James Madison softball team also means it’s the last time Hannah Shifflett and Brittany Hook will play at Veterans Memorial Park.

Shifflett has been a staple on JMU softball teams the last few seasons. She was voted the Colonial Athletic Association’s Player of the Year in 2022 prior to the Dukes’ transition to the Sun Belt Conference.

Meanwhile, this is Hook’s first season at JMU after transferring from South Florida. Both players have made an impact on the field but it’s what they’ve done off the field that leaves a lasting impact, according to freshman KK Mathis.

“[Hannah] has been very helpful to me and a lot of the team helping accept me coming in and learning how everything is done here,” said Mathis. “Brittney Hook really helped me with the mental side. If I’m struggling mentally, Brittney is right there by my side helping me out. Really sad to see them go but really excited to see what’s going to happen for them.”

Shifflett was asked to reflect back on her career at JMU.

“Each year has been so different,” said Shifflett. “Each year has been so different. COVID hit around my sophomore year and it impacted junior year as well. But junior year we also went to the [Women’s College] World Series. There’s been lots of highs and lows but overall, I wouldn’t have chosen anywhere else to come.”

James Madison will honor both players prior to Saturday’s doubleheader against Appalachian State at noon.

