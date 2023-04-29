JMU softball takes down App State 2-0, improves to 10-9 in Sun Belt

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After dropping the weekend series to Marshall, James Madison softball grabbed a 2-0 win over App State to open the weekend series in Harrisonburg.

Freshman pitcher Kyla Berry tossed seven scoreless innings that included one strikeout and only three hits. The Dukes stepped up on offense as well, as freshman KK Mathis had two hits, one run, and one RBI. Graduate student Hannah Shifflett added two hits and scored one run.

James Madison is back in action on Saturday as the Dukes face App State in a doubleheader starting at 12 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park.

