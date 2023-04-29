“Meet The Fleet” connects public with community workers

Draw Your Weather
By Cora Dickey
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Different community-service workers continued to connect with the neighbors they help, protect, and serve.

Northwestern Mutual hosted a “Meet the Fleet” gathering. It was a time for community members to greet workers from first responders to tow truckers.

Families loved how the event created an opportunity for them to see these vehicles in a positive light before a possible emergency.

“I think the kids are really learning what a big responsibility it is to have one of those kinds of jobs and how important they are for the community. Events like this help people realize that there are humans out here doing these hard jobs. I think, sometimes you just need a vehicle and you don’t really think about the people behind it doing the hard work,” Mother of 3 Heaven Moore said.

Tow truckers were included because they are considered first responders in an automobile emergency.

Organizers say “Meet the Fleet” was meant to foster better relationships among the community.

