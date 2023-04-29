More showers Sunday

SATURDAY: Mostly clear and pleasant, in the 60s for the evening. Clouds increase overnight. Scattered showers after midnight with fog. Overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.

SUNDAY: A cool start with fog, temperatures in the 50s and cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning with several waves of rain into the afternoon. A few thunderstorms possible. Temperatures will be slow to rise. Most of the rain looks to taper off west to east between 2-4pm, then an isolated shower into the later part of the day. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Turning breezy as the front crosses late day. Gusty winds into the evening as we dry out and cool down.

Cooling into the 50s for the evening with partial clearing. Windy. Gusts at times 20-35 mph. Cooling behind a front with lows in the low to mid 40s.

Frost potential returns for the first week of May depending on where the wind lets up, potentially Wednesday night.

MONDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and cool with temperatures rising into the 50s. Mostly cloudy for the day, windy and cool, temperatures not rising much. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. An isolated shower. Gusts at times 20-30mph. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. A few snow showers overnight for the Alleghenies. Still breezy into the evening preventing frost.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and chilly to start the day with temperatures rising into the 40s. Still windy and chilly. Another day with more clouds than sun. Gusts at times 20-30 mph. Cool with highs in the low to mid 50s. An isolated shower. Lows in the mid 30s. Still breezy into the evening preventing frost.

WEDNESDAY: A chilly start with temperatures rising into the 40s. More clouds than sun for the day and cool. Highs in the mid to upper 50s, likely still rather breezy for the day. An isolated shower. Overnight lows in the mid 30s. If the winds let up at night then we will have some frost.

THURSDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s. Keeping more clouds than sun for the day and cool with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

FRIDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and pleasant with temperatures rising into the 50s. Mostly cloudy throughout the day and turning mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

