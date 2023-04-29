Only comic book store in Harrisonburg gears up for grand re-opening for Free Comic Day

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The only comic book store in Harrisonburg has new owners.

With thousands of collections and everything from DC to Marvel and Indie authors, the store is a hidden gem for the city of Harrisonburg.

Tucked away off East Market Street action fans can spend hours combing through the books.

“Ironically I was the first walk-in customer to the store to the best of my knowledge and I started working for the store a month later and ever since then I’ve been involved,” Chris Barcomb, co-owner of The Secret Lair Comics said.

Barcomb and his wife are now the owners of the store.

Since being with the store from its start, Barcomb wanted to keep much the same while amplifying selections for customers.

“One of the first things that we did was I bought two massive collections of almost five thousand books and I put out almost 1,000 books onto the floor,” he said.

Barcomb said the comic book world has gone through many changes since the pandemic, but he values there being something for everybody in secret lair comics.

“We try to have something for everybody and every range of reader,” he said.

To encourage even more readership, select comics will be free on May 6 for Free Comic Day.

Barcomb said this is the first year in the last few that this will be an in-person event and not held virtually.

”We’re giving away three books per person you have about 40 to 50 books to choose from but if you want 10 books a person all you have to do is bring in $5 worth of donatable pet supplies and they’re all going over to the Harrisonburg-Rockingham SPCA,” Barcomb said.

That deal along with a guest creator, door prizes and many sales will be happening from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. next Saturday.

