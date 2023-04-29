Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Only comic book store in Harrisonburg gears up for grand re-opening for Free Comic Day

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The only comic book store in Harrisonburg has new owners.

With thousands of collections and everything from DC to Marvel and Indie authors, the store is a hidden gem for the city of Harrisonburg.

Tucked away off East Market Street action fans can spend hours combing through the books.

“Ironically I was the first walk-in customer to the store to the best of my knowledge and I started working for the store a month later and ever since then I’ve been involved,” Chris Barcomb, co-owner of The Secret Lair Comics said.

Barcomb and his wife are now the owners of the store.

Since being with the store from its start, Barcomb wanted to keep much the same while amplifying selections for customers.

“One of the first things that we did was I bought two massive collections of almost five thousand books and I put out almost 1,000 books onto the floor,” he said.

Barcomb said the comic book world has gone through many changes since the pandemic, but he values there being something for everybody in secret lair comics.

“We try to have something for everybody and every range of reader,” he said.

To encourage even more readership, select comics will be free on May 6 for Free Comic Day.

Barcomb said this is the first year in the last few that this will be an in-person event and not held virtually.

”We’re giving away three books per person you have about 40 to 50 books to choose from but if you want 10 books a person all you have to do is bring in $5 worth of donatable pet supplies and they’re all going over to the Harrisonburg-Rockingham SPCA,” Barcomb said.

That deal along with a guest creator, door prizes and many sales will be happening from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. next Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devin Simpson, 30, has died, and a homicide investigation is underway, authorities confirmed.
Man dies after family says he was beaten unconscious
The story of the 1964 UFO landing, and top secret government investigation.
VIDEO: The story of the alleged 1964 Fishersville UFO landing and the chaos that ensued
Sheriff Hutcheson said the effort is an ongoing thing something we're not going to let up on...
RCSO not giving up on Redpoint Harrisonburg double homicide investigation
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer’s cause of death revealed
Roanoke SW Shooting
Man shot near elementary school

Latest News

It’s still at that 30% uptake from what it was before so we’re really busy here,
Pandemic leads to continued uptick in RV sales in the Valley
Pandemic leads to continued uptick in RV sales in the Valley
Pandemic leads to continued uptick in RV sales in the Valley
Only comic book store in Harrisonburg gears up for grand re-opening for Free Comic Day
Only comic book store in Harrisonburg gears up for grand re-opening for Free Comic Day
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
More rain into part of the weekend