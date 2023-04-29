Draw Your Weather
Pandemic leads to continued uptick in RV sales in the Valley

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The COVID-19 pandemic was a time when many people decided to try something new.

“The RV market saw an uptick during the pandemic as far as sales-wise and an increase as far as percentage of customers,” Ben Puckett, general manager at Charlie Obaugh RV and Outdoors said.

The RV market is one area that continues to flourish in sales because of it.

“The customer base is holding because you have all these new people that tried it and never did,” Puckett said.

He said many customers use them for work travel.

“We do have some folks whether they’re retiring or changing jobs they’re selling their home, buying and RV and they’re working out of their RV, such as travel nurses things like that, pipeliners,” Puckett said.

Whether it’s a fifth wheel or mobile home, there are options for each buyer when it comes to RVs.

”The market’s really strong. It’s still at that 30% uptake from what it was before so we’re really busy here, other RV dealer folks that I know over the country has all been a big steady increase,” Puckett said.

Studies have shown more people are choosing RVs due to the increasing demand in the housing market, Puckett says although he has seen a few customers choosing that path many are buying for a different reason.

A big seller for customers at Charlie Obaugh Rv and Outdoors is the many campgrounds throughout the Shenandoah Valley.

