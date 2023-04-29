Wilson Memorial’s Irving reflects on perfect game

Wilson Memorial’s Finn Irving will forever be apart of Hornet immortality for what he accomplished Thursday night.

The senior pitcher tossed a perfect game as Wilson Memorial run-ruled Staunton 15-0 in five innings.

Irving was fully aware of what was transpiring while he was on the mound.

“After three innings you start to think about it a little bit,” said Irving. “One time through the lineup, it starts to be on your mind.

For the past two weeks, Irving has been held out of game action, recovering from a knee injury. Watching his teammates from the dugout, Irving felt helpless.

“I hate sitting games out. I’ve never missed any high school games in my career in any sport,” said Irving.

Irving missed a total of four games but it felt like an eternity. He spent time resting and recovering from a knee injury he suffered. It’s why he was more than prepared to return to the mound on Thursday night against Staunton.

However, Thursday night’s start would turn out not to be just any start. Warming up in the bullpen, Irving sensed something special.

“I told one of our assistant coaches that I felt good coming out of the bullpen,” said Irving retelling the story about his warmup. “I don’t normally tell anyone how I feel.”

As the game progressed, the Hornets didn’t take long to get Irving run support. After that, Irving was dialed in on the mound.

“I was locating,” said Irving. “Usually, my stuff’s always good. If I’m hitting my spots, it’s a lot better. That was the key.”

The runs piled up for Wilson Memorial and they eventually run-ruled Staunton. Some wonder if there’s an asterisk next to Irving’s perfect game since he only had to pitch five innings. Irving acknowledges those are fair questions to ask.

“I don’t want to sound bad but I would say, I feel like I would have finished it off,” said Irving when asked if he could’ve stayed perfect for two more innings. “My pitch count was low and I wasn’t tiring. I would’ve had a shot to keep it going.”

Irving says the best part was getting to enjoy the accomplishment with his teammates. The pitcher describes the locker room as energetic. Irving added it’s probably the most fun he’s had playing high school athletics.

“They were real excited,” said Irving when describing his teammates support. “They were probably more excited than I was.”

Irving becomes the second-pitcher in school history to throw a perfect game. According to the school, Shannon Norman pitched a perfect game on April 1, 1997 against Central-Woodstock, striking out 12 batters in five innings of work just like Irving.

“It was pretty fun. Just a good memory to have,” said Irving. “We found out it’s the second one ever at Wilson so that’s a cool thing to be able to say that I did.”

