Attempts to ban books on the rise, according to American Library Association

Some of your favorite books could one day end up being banned and removed from library shelves across the nation.
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some of your favorite books could one day end up being banned and removed from library shelves across the nation.

The American Library Association says there were more than 1,200 attempts to ban around 2,500 books last year. This is the highest number recorded since ALA began keeping track in 2001.

Many of the books on that list were targeted because of their LGBTQ+ content, which raises a larger question on free speech and access to information.

“I think that every book has its reader, and every reader has its book. So librarians’ job is to help families and individuals find the resources they need, and our interest is in making sure materials are accessible to everybody and that the freedom to read is protected,” Jefferson-Madison Regional Library Assistant Director David Plunkett said.

ALA says nearly 60% of the complaints filed were from parents or library patrons.

