A cool and windy start to the week

SUNDAY: Plenty of clouds to start the evening and cool with temperatures falling into the 50s. Windy until just after sunset in the Valley with wind gusts 20-30 mph. A few showers early across our West Virginia locations but staying windy throughout the evening and overnight with winds gusting 25-35 mph. Partly cloudy for most late into the evening and overnight with the Allegheny Mountains seeing rain and wet snow showers especially into the overnight. A chilly night with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

MONDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and cool with temperatures in the 40s. Plenty of clouds throughout the day with spotty rain showers from time to time especially into the afternoon. Windy all day with gusts 20-30 mph across the Valley, 25-35 mph for our West Virginia locations. Rain and wet snow showers continuing for the Allegheny Mountains. A very cool day with highs in the low to mid 50s. Mostly cloudy for the evening and cool with temperatures in the 50s. Spotty showers at times for the evening and overnight with plenty of clouds. Chilly with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. Rain and wet snow showers continue for the Allegheny Mountains.

TUESDAY: Plenty of clouds and chilly to start the day with temperatures in the 40s. Spotty rain showers will continue on and off for the day as it remains cloudy. Windy for the day with winds gusting 25-35 mph. A very cool day with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Rain and snow showers continue for the Alleghenies. Cloudy for the evening and finally drying out for most as temperatures remain in the 50s. Mostly cloudy overnight and cold with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Clouds and an elevated wind prevent any frost. Rain and wet snow showers continuing for the Allegheny Mountains.

WEDNESDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and chilly with temperatures rising into the 40s. Keeping the clouds around throughout the day and remaining windy. Winds gusting 30-40 mph, up to 45 mph on higher ridges and mountains. Very cool with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Rain and wet snow showers continue for the Allegheny Mountains. Mostly cloudy and cool for the evening with temperatures in the 50s. Partly cloudy overnight and chilly with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. The Allegheny Mountains seeing 2 to 5 inches of wet snow through Wednesday night.

THURSDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and cool with temperatures rising into the 50s. Decreasing clouds some for the afternoon as it turns partly cloudy. Breezy for the day. Pleasantly cool with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Some clouds for the evening and pleasant with temperatures falling into the 50s. Partly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 30s to around 40.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and cool with temperatures rising into the 50s. More clouds arriving for the afternoon and mild. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Mild for the evening and mostly cloudy with temperatures in the 60s. Partly to mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the low to mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to start the day and cool with temperatures rising into the 50s. A mix of sun and clouds for the day and mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

