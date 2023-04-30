Draw Your Weather
Former James Madison QB Centeio receives mini camp invite from Kansas City Chiefs

Todd Centeio made the most of his first appearance in a James Madison football jersey.
Todd Centeio made the most of his first appearance in a James Madison football jersey.
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to the James Madison football program, former quarterback Todd Centeio has been invited to Kansas City Chiefs mini camp.

During his only season at JMU in 2022, Centeio was voted the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year. The quarterback threw for 2,697 yards with 25 touchdown passes to just five interceptions. In addition, Centeio ran for 393 yards and seven touchdowns.

Centeio came to JMU after spending 2017-2019 at Temple and 2020-2021 at Colorado State.

