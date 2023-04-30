Former James Madison QB Centeio receives mini camp invite from Kansas City Chiefs

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to the James Madison football program, former quarterback Todd Centeio has been invited to Kansas City Chiefs mini camp.

𝐑𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐢𝐞 𝐌𝐢𝐧𝐢 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐩 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐞.



Congrats to @toddycenteio on receiving a mini camp invite with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs!#GoDukes pic.twitter.com/FBjQRWygEI — JMU Football (@JMUFootball) April 30, 2023

During his only season at JMU in 2022, Centeio was voted the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year and Newcomer of the Year. The quarterback threw for 2,697 yards with 25 touchdown passes to just five interceptions. In addition, Centeio ran for 393 yards and seven touchdowns.

Centeio came to JMU after spending 2017-2019 at Temple and 2020-2021 at Colorado State.

