ACSO investigating reported assault at Stuarts Draft campground

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in a reported assault in Stuarts Draft that happened on April 29.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO), they responded to Shenandoah Acres Campground for a report of an attempted assault on a woman.

According to the ACSO, an adult female runner was running on Lake Rd., when she was approached by a man, driving a white 4-door hatchback style car with a roof rack (either bike or ski rack) on the top of the vehicle. The ACSO says the suspect is described as a white man, around six ft. tall, mid to upper 40′s in age, athletic build, bald head, and wearing eyeglasses.

The ACSO is asking for help identifying this man or the vehicle.

If anyone knows anything about this incident, or was in the area on April 29, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at #540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers # 800-322-2017.

