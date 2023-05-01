Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia

Augusta County Library’s Fishersville branch opens ‘Little Free food Pantry’

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Little Free pantries are filled with food and other items, and can be found in communities all around the Shenandoah Valley. Now one sits just outside of the Augusta County Library’s Fishersville branch, all in the hopes of helping community members of all ages with hunger.

“People don’t have to feel embarrassed they can come and go as they please and it’s just a way to kind of help out the community because we have books and library materials inside the library, so while they’re here they can stop and grab some food on the way out,” ACL Fishersville branch manager Douglas Keith said.

Keith says a couple of months ago, the library was approached by Trishia and Chaz Fillion of the nonprofit the Neighbor Bridge with an idea for a little free pantry.

“We try to stock this with meal items like we’ve got peanut butter, jelly, and bread and some soups and some pastas and stuff,” Trishia Fillion said.

The Fillions are working to put the pantries all around the Augusta County area, part of their ‘neighbors helping neighbors’ mission.

“We don’t want any family in the area to not have dinner when they go home. Also the Brite Bus stop is right here at this branch, so those that have transportation barriers could actually have a meal as well,” the Fillions said.

The box was built by Bear Creek Outdoor Living, and in the two weeks it’s been up over 60 pounds of food have gone in and out of its little doors. On top of donations of food, Keith says the library will be taking books to provide free reading materials.

“We’re actually providing a different resource to our library patrons, or even if they might not be library patrons people in the community going through a hard time, having a rough day bridge that gap of meeting peoples’ needs beyond answering direct questions or providing library materials,” Keith said.

Donations of non-perishable food items and books can be dropped off at the Augusta County Library during operating hours or can be stocked directly on the pantry shelves.

For more information on the Fishersville branch, you can visit the ACL website here.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff Hutcheson said the effort is an ongoing thing something we're not going to let up on...
RCSO not giving up on Redpoint Harrisonburg double homicide investigation
The story of the 1964 UFO landing, and top secret government investigation.
VIDEO: The story of the alleged 1964 Fishersville UFO landing and the chaos that ensued
Augusta County Sheriff's Office
Augusta County Board of Supervisors removes body and dash cams from budget
With thousands of collections and everything from DC to Marvel and Indie authors, the store is...
Only comic book store in Harrisonburg gears up for grand re-opening for Free Comic Day
The neighborhood's legacy was stifled when the bridge on national avenue was removed instead of...
Residents look to revive Staunton’s Uniontown amid new area study

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Upper low keeps temps cool & windy
The Harrisonburg Education foundation works to provide scholarships for students, grants for...
Community Spotlight: Harrisonburg Education Foundation
The James Madison University community is in mourning after a death on campus on Monday that...
JMU Nursing program hopes to increase diversity through new admissions approach
The link to register for the event can be found on the library's website.
Waynesboro Public Library, Library of Virginia host Transcribe-A-Thon