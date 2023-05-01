Draw Your Weather
Human remains found on North Mountain, Pendleton County Sheriff’s Office says

Danville Police are investigating a shooting
By Kayla Brooks
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
PENDLETON COUNTY, WV. (WHSV) - An investigation is underway after human remains were found in West Virginia, the Pendleton County Sheriff’s Office says.

According to Sheriff Chad Bowers with the Pendleton County Sheriff’s Office, (PCSO) human remains were found on the western slope of North Mountain in Pendleton County on Sunday. The remains are being sent to the state medical examiner office for identification, police say.

Bowers said the FBI is also assisting with the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing, and WHSV will share more details once they are released.

